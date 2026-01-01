ClickUp
Outmind
Connected Search across platform and apps
Search within tasks and comments
OCR document processing
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom statuses and workflows
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Free Forever plan