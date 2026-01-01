The #1 Outmind Alternative

Outmind searches documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and AI-powered search so teams find answers and ship projects without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Outmind

Outmind searches archives. ClickUp connects search, execution, and collaboration in one workspace.

Outmind

  • Document search across file servers and archives
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Limited collaboration features beyond search
  • Requires separate tools for execution and delivery
  • Pricing not transparent on website

ClickUp

  • Connected Search across tasks, Docs, and integrated apps
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for collaboration
  • Task management with dependencies and Timeline views
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Outmind

ClickUp combines search, execution, and collaboration so teams find answers and finish projects without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Outmind

Search & Discovery
Connected Search across platform and apps
Search within tasks and comments
OCR document processing
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom statuses and workflows
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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