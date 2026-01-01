The #1 OTRS Alternative

OTRS manages tickets. ClickUp manages work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and goals so teams collaborate in real time without rigid ITIL frameworks or consultant dependencies.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Work without the overhead

ClickUp vs OTRS

OTRS locks features behind enterprise contracts and consultant-driven customization. ClickUp gives you flexibility out of the box.

OTRS

  • Separate systems for tickets, docs, and communication
  • Customization requires professional services contracts
  • Steep learning curve; ITIL-focused complexity
  • Limited external collaboration without enterprise setup
  • No free tier; managed services start at premium pricing

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; no consultants required
  • Intuitive interface; productive within days
  • Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with OTRS?

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, chat, and goals together so teams ship faster without consultant dependencies or rigid ITIL frameworks.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

OTRS

Service Management & Ticketing
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Proofing (annotate files)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards
Customization & Flexibility
15+ Custom Field types
Tasks in Multiple Lists
No-code customization
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing
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HIPAA
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