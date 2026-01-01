ClickUp
OTRS
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Proofing (annotate files)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards
15+ Custom Field types
Tasks in Multiple Lists
No-code customization
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing