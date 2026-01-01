The #1 ORO Alternative

ORO manages orders. ClickUp runs your entire business.

Unify order fulfillment, inventory tracking, vendor coordination, and team collaboration in one workspace. No modular apps, no fragmented workflows.
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Everything you need in one workspace

ClickUp vs ORO

Stop paying for separate apps to manage shipping, inventory, and dropshipping. ClickUp consolidates workflows without forcing you into modular pricing.

ORO

  • Separate apps for shipping, inventory, and dropshipping ($299-$349/month each)
  • Limited to ecommerce order management and fulfillment
  • No native chat, docs, or goal tracking
  • Cloud-dependent platform requires constant internet connectivity
  • Free tier only for shipping app; inventory and dropshipping require paid plans

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Dashboards, and Goals in one platform
  • Custom Fields and Automations for order workflows and inventory tracking
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned tasks
  • Offline Mode keeps teams productive without internet
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over ORO

ClickUp replaces fragmented order management tools with a unified workspace. Automate fulfillment workflows, track inventory across channels, and coordinate with vendors without juggling separate apps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ORO

Order Management & Fulfillment
Multi-channel order tracking
Automated order workflows
Task dependencies for order sequencing
Recurring tasks for repeat orders
Inventory Management
Multi-warehouse inventory tracking
Real-time inventory sync across channels
Formula Fields for inventory calculations
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Assigned comments as action items
Whiteboards for visual planning
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view for order schedules
Workload view for team capacity
Table view for inventory spreadsheets
15+ specialized view types
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across tools
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking and reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Platform & Access
Offline Mode
Unified platform (no separate apps)
Free Forever plan
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT