ClickUp
ORO
Multi-channel order tracking
Automated order workflows
Task dependencies for order sequencing
Recurring tasks for repeat orders
Multi-warehouse inventory tracking
Real-time inventory sync across channels
Formula Fields for inventory calculations
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Assigned comments as action items
Whiteboards for visual planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for order schedules
Workload view for team capacity
Table view for inventory spreadsheets
15+ specialized view types
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across tools
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking and reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Offline Mode
Unified platform (no separate apps)
Free Forever plan