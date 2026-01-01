ClickUp
OrangeDAM
Centralized asset library
Custom metadata and tagging
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Offline Mode
Automated approval routing
Custom statuses and workflows
Assigned comments for feedback
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Free Forever plan
Flexible paid plans