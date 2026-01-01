The #1 OrangeDAM Alternative

OrangeDAM stores assets. ClickUp ships them.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, approvals, and time tracking so creative teams move from brief to delivery without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs OrangeDAM

OrangeDAM manages files. ClickUp manages the work behind them—briefs, reviews, approvals, and delivery in one workspace.

OrangeDAM

  • Separate tools for project management and asset storage
  • Requires enterprise pricing for advanced workflow automation
  • Limited views for organizing complex creative projects
  • Steep learning curve for non-technical teams
  • Requires constant internet for syncing collections

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations route approvals without manual handoffs
  • Timeline, Workload, and Table views organize thousands of tasks
  • Custom Fields track rights, budgets, and asset metadata
  • Offline Mode keeps teams productive anywhere
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with OrangeDAM?

ClickUp consolidates creative briefs, approvals, asset tracking, and delivery in one platform. Automate workflows, track time, and ship campaigns faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

OrangeDAM

Asset & Project Management
Centralized asset library
Custom metadata and tagging
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Offline Mode
Workflow & Approvals
Automated approval routing
Custom statuses and workflows
Assigned comments for feedback
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Flexible paid plans
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