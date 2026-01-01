ClickUp
Oracle Primavera Cloud
Timeline (Gantt) view with dependencies
Recurring tasks and checklists
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom task statuses and workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for field teams
Assign comments as action items
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields for labor, equipment, and materials
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for clients