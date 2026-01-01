The #1 Oracle Primavera Cloud Alternative

Primavera plans projects. ClickUp ships them.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so construction and engineering teams execute faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Built for teams who ship, not just schedule

ClickUp vs Oracle Primavera Cloud

Stop paying enterprise prices for scheduling software that leaves your team juggling spreadsheets, emails, and separate collaboration tools.

Oracle Primavera Cloud

  • Scheduling-focused; requires separate tools for docs and chat
  • Limited views designed primarily for CPM planning
  • Offline capability only for mobile task updates
  • Enterprise pricing with per-user licensing costs
  • Automation capabilities not emphasized

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and 15+ views for every team
  • Offline Mode for field teams with automatic sync
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual updates
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Oracle Primavera Cloud?

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, goals, and real-time collaboration into one workspace so construction and engineering teams execute projects without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Oracle Primavera Cloud

Project Planning & Scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view with dependencies
Recurring tasks and checklists
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom task statuses and workflows
Task Management & Execution
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for field teams
Assign comments as action items
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Resource & Workload Management
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields for labor, equipment, and materials
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Goals & Reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for clients
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