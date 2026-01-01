ClickUp
Optify
Custom program design and structure
Multi-timezone scheduling and coordination
Session notes and documentation
Confidentiality controls with organizational visibility
Development goals with action planning
Goals connect to cross-functional tasks and projects
Real-time progress tracking and outcome measurement
Impact analytics showing coaching ROI and behavioral changes
Real-time chat for team communication
Video meetings with screen sharing
Screen recording for async feedback
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Maya AI Coach provides 24/7 coaching support
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automations
AI agents for autonomous task execution
Timeline (Gantt) view for program planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ specialized view types
Platform focuses on coaching-specific views
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Platform requires internet connectivity for syncing collections and accessing team workspaces
Mobile app with full task management
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
Paid subscriptions required for platform access
Flexible pricing for teams of all sizes
Scalable pricing depends on subscription tier and participant count