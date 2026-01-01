ClickUp
Opscidia
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
Semantic search with contextual relevance ranking
AI article and document summarization
AI writing assistance and content generation
AI Agents for workflow automation
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Task management with dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks and projects
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workflow automations
Zoom integration for meetings
Slack and Microsoft Teams integration
Reference management integration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members