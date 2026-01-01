The #1 OpenText Legal Knowledge Management Alternative

OpenText searches knowledge. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered search so legal teams execute faster without switching between knowledge systems and project tools.
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ClickUp vs OpenText Legal Knowledge Management

OpenText finds information across systems. ClickUp connects search, execution, and collaboration in one workspace.

OpenText Legal Knowledge Management

  • Search-focused tool requiring separate project management software
  • No native task management, time tracking, or collaboration surfaces
  • Steep learning curve with frequent documentation consultation needed
  • Expensive enterprise licensing for team collaboration features
  • Limited protocol support beyond REST APIs

ClickUp

  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one platform
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why legal teams choose ClickUp over OpenText

ClickUp delivers AI-powered search plus the task management, collaboration, and automation tools legal teams need to execute. Stop switching between knowledge systems and project tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

OpenText Legal Knowledge Management

Search & Discovery
AI-powered search across connected apps
Search within collaborative Docs
Search tasks and project data
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Recurring tasks and reminders
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Affordable paid plans for advanced features
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT