ClickUp
OpenText Legal Knowledge Management
AI-powered search across connected apps
Search within collaborative Docs
Search tasks and project data
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Recurring tasks and reminders
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Affordable paid plans for advanced features
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes