ClickUp
OpenCRM
Customizable CRM pipelines
Lead scoring and grading
Quote and invoice management
Electronic signatures
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps video meetings
Screen recording with Clip
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp Brain AI assistant
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access
Storage per Workspace