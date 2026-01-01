The #1 OpenCRM Alternative

OpenCRM charges per seat. ClickUp scales with your team.

Unlimited members, native time tracking, and 100+ automations on affordable plans. No per-user fees holding your team back.
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ClickUp vs OpenCRM

OpenCRM locks essential features behind £39/user/month. ClickUp gives teams unlimited collaboration and powerful automation without seat-based pricing.

OpenCRM

  • £39/user/month minimum for all features
  • Requires integrations for advanced email marketing
  • Limited automation with ActionPlans only
  • Basic views focused on CRM workflows
  • Internet connectivity required for syncing

ClickUp

  • Unlimited members on Free Forever plan
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automation triggers without performance issues
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What features does ClickUp include that OpenCRM doesn't?

ClickUp consolidates CRM, project management, Docs, Goals, and time tracking in one workspace. Automate workflows, track team capacity, and collaborate in real time without per-seat pricing or integration sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

OpenCRM

Sales & CRM Management
Customizable CRM pipelines
Lead scoring and grading
Quote and invoice management
Electronic signatures
Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps video meetings
Screen recording with Clip
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp Brain AI assistant
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Workspace & Access
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access
Storage per Workspace
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