The #1 OnviSource OmVista Alternative

Analytics platforms report data. ClickUp turns it into action.

ClickUp connects insights to execution with tasks, automations, and dashboards so contact center teams act on data without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs OnviSource OmVista

OmVista analyzes contact center data. ClickUp manages the work that comes from those insights.

OnviSource OmVista

  • Specialized contact center analytics and monitoring
  • Data-to-action workflows for contact center operations
  • Predictive analytics for call volumes and staffing
  • Multi-channel performance metrics and benchmarking
  • Role-based dashboards for contact center teams

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to act on insights instantly
  • Custom Dashboards with 50+ widget types for real-time tracking
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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How does ClickUp compare to OnviSource OmVista?

OmVista excels at contact center analytics. ClickUp manages the projects, tasks, and workflows that result from those insights across your entire organization.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

OnviSource OmVista

Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Real-time monitoring
Contact center analytics
Predictive analytics
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking
Goals with task linking
Automations
Workflow automations
Contact center data-to-action workflows
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
AI-powered analytics
Anomaly detection
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Contact center platform integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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HIPAA
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