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OnviSource OmVista
Custom Dashboards
Real-time monitoring
Contact center analytics
Predictive analytics
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking
Goals with task linking
Workflow automations
Contact center data-to-action workflows
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistant
AI-powered analytics
Anomaly detection
1,000+ app integrations
Contact center platform integrations
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