ClickUp
ONTEC AI
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Chat with documents
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Workflow automations for recurring tasks
Custom AI agents for cross-system operations
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Free Forever plan