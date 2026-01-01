The #1 ONTEC AI Alternative

ONTEC AI searches documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered search so teams execute faster without switching between knowledge bases and project tools.
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Execute on insights, not just search them

ClickUp vs ONTEC AI

ONTEC AI excels at enterprise search and knowledge management. ClickUp connects knowledge to execution with tasks, timelines, and team collaboration.

ONTEC AI

  • RAG-based search and Company GPT for knowledge retrieval
  • Agentic workflows for cross-system automations
  • Custom AI agents for email, reports, and inventory monitoring
  • On-premise hosting for data sovereignty
  • Requires separate tools for task management and team collaboration

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations for recurring workflows and status changes
  • Timeline views, Goals, and Dashboards for planning and visibility
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Where does ClickUp outpace ONTEC AI?

ONTEC AI delivers powerful enterprise search and AI agents. ClickUp combines knowledge management with project execution, collaboration, and goal tracking in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ONTEC AI

AI & Knowledge Management
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Chat with documents
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Automations
Workflow automations for recurring tasks
Custom AI agents for cross-system operations
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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GDPR
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HIPAA
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