The #1 Onna Alternative

Onna centralizes data. ClickUp centralizes work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and goals so teams execute on insights without switching between data platforms and work tools.
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ClickUp vs Onna

Onna aggregates enterprise data for search and compliance. ClickUp turns insights into action with tasks, docs, and collaboration in one workspace.

Onna

  • Data aggregation and search platform, not work execution
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Limited to compliance and eDiscovery use cases
  • Requires separate tools for actual work and collaboration
  • Enterprise-focused with complex implementation requirements

ClickUp

  • Tasks, docs, chat, and goals unified in one workspace
  • Native time tracking and workload management for execution
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual workflows
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Onna

Onna centralizes data for search and compliance. ClickUp centralizes work so teams execute on insights, track progress, and ship faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Onna

Search & Discovery
Connected Search across work tools
Unified search within work execution platform
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Timeline, Gantt)
Workload and capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Docs connected to tasks and projects
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task assignment
SyncUps for video meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT