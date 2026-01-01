ClickUp
Onna
Connected Search across work tools
Unified search within work execution platform
Native task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Timeline, Gantt)
Workload and capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Docs connected to tasks and projects
Real-time Chat with task assignment
SyncUps for video meetings
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members