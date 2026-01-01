The #1 OneTake AI Alternative

OneTake AI edits videos. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so video teams collaborate in real time without switching tools or losing feedback in threads.
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Built for teams that create together

ClickUp vs OneTake AI

OneTake AI automates video editing. ClickUp manages the entire production workflow from concept to delivery.

OneTake AI

  • AI video editing with conversational refinement
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • No native task dependencies or Gantt charts
  • No built-in team chat or collaborative Docs
  • Focused on video output, not workflow coordination

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Proofing to annotate videos and PDFs with actionable feedback
  • Timeline views and dependencies for production schedules
  • Native time tracking with reporting for accurate billing
  • 100 automation executions per month on Free plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why video teams choose ClickUp over OneTake AI

ClickUp combines project management, collaboration, and feedback tools so video production teams stay aligned from brief to final cut.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

OneTake AI

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and Timeline (Gantt) views
Recurring tasks for regular content schedules
Multiple assignees per task
Custom statuses for production workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Collaboration & Feedback
Real-time Chat for team communication
Proofing to annotate videos and PDFs
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Assigned comments that convert to action items
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Screen Recording & Video
Screen recording with Clip
AI-powered video editing and translation
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals for billing accuracy
Workload view for team capacity planning
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Integrations
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Calendar integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
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