ClickUp
OneTake AI
Task dependencies and Timeline (Gantt) views
Recurring tasks for regular content schedules
Multiple assignees per task
Custom statuses for production workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Real-time Chat for team communication
Proofing to annotate videos and PDFs
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Assigned comments that convert to action items
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Screen recording with Clip
AI-powered video editing and translation
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals for billing accuracy
Workload view for team capacity planning
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Calendar integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes