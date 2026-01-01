ClickUp
OneLynk
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Native time tracking
Time reporting and analytics
Timesheet approvals
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Workload view
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions
Offline Mode