The #1 OneDeck Alternative

OneDeck organizes boards. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between boards, documents, and billing tools.
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ClickUp vs OneDeck

OneDeck offers customizable boards and document builders, but teams need more than views and templates to ship work efficiently.

OneDeck

  • Separate boards, documents, and client portals
  • Four view types: Table, Kanban, Calendar, Timeline
  • Basic workflow automations with scheduled scenarios
  • Timer fields for time tracking; no native reporting
  • Limited free plan features; paid upgrades required

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automation triggers on paid plans; 100 executions on Free
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What makes ClickUp different from OneDeck?

ClickUp consolidates tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat so teams execute without switching tools. Automate workflows, track time natively, and scale from startup to enterprise with flexible hierarchy and 15+ views.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

OneDeck

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields
Hierarchy levels
Bulk actions
Views
View types
Workload view
Mind Map view
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Embed tasks in Docs
Connected Search
Time Tracking
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
ClickUp Brain (AI assistant)
AI Notetaker
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Collaboration
Client portal
Proofing (annotation)
Offline Mode
Integrations
Native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free plan
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