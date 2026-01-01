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OneDeck
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields
Hierarchy levels
Bulk actions
View types
Workload view
Mind Map view
Collaborative Docs
Embed tasks in Docs
Connected Search
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Workflow automations
ClickUp Brain (AI assistant)
AI Notetaker
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Client portal
Proofing (annotation)
Offline Mode
Native integrations
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