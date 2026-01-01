The #1 ON24 Alternative

ON24 hosts webinars. ClickUp runs entire campaigns.

ClickUp unites event planning, content production, team collaboration, and campaign tracking in one workspace so marketing teams ship faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs ON24

ON24 delivers webinars. ClickUp connects strategy, execution, and results across your entire marketing operation.

ON24

  • Webinar platform requires separate tools for project management
  • No native task management or time tracking
  • Limited workflow automation outside webinar delivery
  • Requires integrations for team communication
  • Cloud-only platform blocks work during connectivity issues

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards unified in one platform
  • Native time tracking with reporting for campaign ROI
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual workflows
  • Real-time Chat and SyncUps for team collaboration
  • Works offline so distributed teams stay productive
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with ON24?

ClickUp connects event planning, content creation, team collaboration, and performance tracking in one workspace. Manage webinars, campaigns, and cross-functional work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ON24

Webinars & Events
Event planning with task dependencies
Webinar registration and delivery
Calendar view for event scheduling
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for event series
Content & Collaboration
Collaborative Docs for content creation
Real-time Chat for team communication
Whiteboards for campaign planning
Proofing for content review
Offline Mode for distributed teams
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
AI & Automation
100+ workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across tools
Integrations & Pricing
CRM and marketing automation integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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