ClickUp
ON24
Event planning with task dependencies
Webinar registration and delivery
Calendar view for event scheduling
Task management with custom statuses
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for event series
Collaborative Docs for content creation
Real-time Chat for team communication
Whiteboards for campaign planning
Proofing for content review
Offline Mode for distributed teams
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
100+ workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across tools
CRM and marketing automation integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members