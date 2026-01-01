ClickUp
Omnisearch
AI-powered search across workspace
Search video and audio content
Multi-language search support
27 languages
Search connected external tools
Task management with dependencies
15+ specialized views
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Proofing for images, videos, PDFs
AI writing assistance and summarization
Search-focused AI
100+ workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Free Forever plan
Paid plans only