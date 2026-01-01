The #1 Omnisearch Alternative

Omnisearch finds content. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered search so teams ship faster without switching between content libraries and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Omnisearch

Omnisearch indexes content. ClickUp connects search to execution so teams find answers and take action in one workspace.

Omnisearch

  • Search-only tool; no task management or execution layer
  • Indexes content but doesn't connect to workflows
  • Requires separate tools for project tracking and collaboration
  • Limited to content discovery without action items
  • No native task dependencies or goal tracking

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate busywork
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Omnisearch

ClickUp delivers AI-powered search plus the execution tools teams need to turn insights into shipped work. No tool-switching required.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Omnisearch

Search & Discovery
AI-powered search across workspace
Search video and audio content
Multi-language search support
27 languages
Search connected external tools
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ specialized views
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Proofing for images, videos, PDFs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Search-focused AI
100+ workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Paid plans only
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