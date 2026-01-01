The #1 omniAI Alternative

omniAI builds agents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites AI automation with tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs omniAI

omniAI automates tasks but can't manage the work itself. ClickUp combines AI with full project execution.

omniAI

  • AI agents without integrated task management or project views
  • Limited collaboration features; no native chat or whiteboards
  • No built-in time tracking or workload planning
  • Requires separate tools for docs, goals, and team communication
  • Free plan restrictions on data sources and integrations

ClickUp

  • AI automation plus native task management, docs, and goals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • Real-time collaboration with Chat, Whiteboards, and comments
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that omniAI can't handle?

ClickUp combines AI automation with complete project management. Track tasks, collaborate in real-time, and visualize work across 15+ views without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

omniAI

AI & Automation
AI-powered writing and task assistance
No-code automation builder
AI agents for task execution
Connected Search across tools
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ specialized views
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Whiteboards
Native Docs with real-time editing
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals & Strategy
Native goal tracking with task linking
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access for clients
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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