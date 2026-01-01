ClickUp
omniAI
AI-powered writing and task assistance
No-code automation builder
AI agents for task execution
Connected Search across tools
Native task management with dependencies
15+ specialized views
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Whiteboards
Native Docs with real-time editing
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Native goal tracking with task linking
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access for clients
Free Forever plan