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OFFOLIO
Timeline (Gantt) view
Task dependencies and relationships
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Offline Mode
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
1,000+ integrations
Free Forever plan