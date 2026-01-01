The #1 OFFOLIO Alternative

OFFOLIO predicts schedules. ClickUp delivers work.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and real-time Chat so teams execute projects without switching between planning tools and delivery surfaces.
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Ship projects without the complexity

ClickUp vs OFFOLIO

OFFOLIO's AI-powered PPM requires expensive modules and enterprise integrations. ClickUp gives you execution tools on day one.

OFFOLIO

  • AI modules (Expert, Lab) sold separately for advanced features
  • Requires SAP, Maximo, or Primavera integrations for full value
  • Enterprise-focused with complex setup and learning curve
  • Limited collaboration tools; no native chat or whiteboards
  • Designed for large infrastructure and manufacturing portfolios

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations and Custom Fields on affordable plans
  • Real-time collaboration with offline access
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Why teams choose ClickUp over OFFOLIO

OFFOLIO optimizes schedules for enterprise portfolios. ClickUp helps teams of any size plan, collaborate, and ship work without expensive modules or integrations.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

OFFOLIO

Project Planning & Execution
Timeline (Gantt) view
Task dependencies and relationships
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Offline Mode
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Integrations & Pricing
1,000+ integrations
Free Forever plan
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