ClickUp
OfficeAmp
Custom intake Forms
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine issues
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
Cross-functional workflow automation
Nested Docs with rich formatting
Connected Search across apps
Link Docs directly to tasks
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Native real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Slack and Microsoft Teams
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan