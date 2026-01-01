The #1 OfficeAmp Alternative

OfficeAmp routes tickets. ClickUp solves work.

ClickUp unites HR cases, IT requests, and facilities orders with tasks, docs, and automations so teams resolve issues faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs OfficeAmp

OfficeAmp handles tickets in Slack. ClickUp connects issue tracking to project execution, knowledge bases, and team collaboration.

OfficeAmp

  • Ticket routing limited to Slack and Teams threads
  • Custom forms require Standard plan subscription
  • Basic automation for routing; no cross-functional workflows
  • Q&A knowledge base without advanced search
  • Pricing requires contacting sales for Standard plan

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom Fields and Forms for standardized intake across departments
  • 100+ automations to route issues and trigger workflows
  • Knowledge base with nested Docs and Connected Search
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with OfficeAmp?

OfficeAmp routes tickets through chat. ClickUp connects issue management to project execution, documentation, and team collaboration so work moves from request to resolution without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

OfficeAmp

Issue Management
Custom intake Forms
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine issues
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking with reporting
Automations
100+ automation triggers and actions
Cross-functional workflow automation
Knowledge Management
Nested Docs with rich formatting
Connected Search across apps
Link Docs directly to tasks
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
AI Features
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Collaboration
Native real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Integrations
Slack and Microsoft Teams
Zoom integration
Pricing
Free Forever plan
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ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT