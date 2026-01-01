The #1 Office Tracker Alternative

Office Tracker tracks locations. ClickUp manages work.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat so field teams coordinate operations without juggling separate tools for scheduling, forms, and reporting.
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Built for teams who do more than track time

ClickUp vs Office Tracker

Office Tracker focuses on GPS tracking and attendance. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with tasks, Docs, Goals, and real-time collaboration.

Office Tracker

  • GPS tracking and geofencing for field workers
  • Mobile forms and checklist generator
  • Task management only on Business plan
  • Limited collaboration features
  • Tiered pricing gates core features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Calendar
  • 100+ automations for workflows and approvals
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • Offline Mode syncs when connectivity returns
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Office Tracker

Office Tracker specializes in location tracking. ClickUp provides comprehensive project management with tasks, Docs, Goals, automations, and real-time collaboration for teams who need more than GPS.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Office Tracker

Task & Project Management
Task management
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Multiple assignees per task
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Automations & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom workflow builder
AI Features
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Mobile & Offline
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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