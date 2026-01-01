ClickUp
Office Tracker
Task management
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Multiple assignees per task
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom workflow builder
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan