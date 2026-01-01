ClickUp
Octopus CRM
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Multi-channel lead tracking
Task relationships and dependencies
Custom sales pipeline views
Cross-channel automation workflows
Multi-step campaign sequences
Email integration for outreach
Real-time team chat
Collaborative Docs for sales playbooks
Whiteboards for strategy planning
Video meetings and screen recording
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Formula Fields for automatic calculations
Time tracking and reporting
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Offline Mode for productivity anywhere
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members