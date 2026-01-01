The #1 Octopus CRM Alternative

LinkedIn automation shouldn't lock you into one channel

ClickUp unifies lead tracking, campaign management, and team collaboration so sales teams close deals across every channel without switching tools.
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Build pipelines that scale beyond LinkedIn

ClickUp vs Octopus CRM

Octopus CRM automates LinkedIn outreach. ClickUp manages your entire sales operation from prospecting to close.

Octopus CRM

  • LinkedIn-only automation limits multi-channel outreach
  • Campaign builder focused solely on LinkedIn prospecting
  • No native docs or chat for sales team collaboration
  • Analytics dashboard tracks only LinkedIn engagement metrics
  • Lead management confined to LinkedIn connection data

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types for any sales workflow
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions across all channels
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for team collaboration
  • Custom Dashboards visualize pipeline metrics and team performance
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress tracking
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Octopus CRM

ClickUp delivers end-to-end sales pipeline management with customizable workflows, cross-channel automation, and unified collaboration. Octopus CRM automates LinkedIn; ClickUp manages your entire sales operation.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Octopus CRM

Lead Management & CRM
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Multi-channel lead tracking
Task relationships and dependencies
Custom sales pipeline views
Campaign Management & Automation
Cross-channel automation workflows
Multi-step campaign sequences
Email integration for outreach
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time team chat
Collaborative Docs for sales playbooks
Whiteboards for strategy planning
Video meetings and screen recording
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Formula Fields for automatic calculations
Time tracking and reporting
AI & Productivity
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Offline Mode for productivity anywhere
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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