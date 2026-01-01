The #1 Obzervr Alternative

Obzervr tracks maintenance. ClickUp runs operations.

ClickUp unites work orders, safety checks, team chat, and real-time dashboards so field teams and supervisors collaborate without switching apps.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Built for operations teams

ClickUp vs Obzervr

Obzervr focuses on field maintenance. ClickUp scales from frontline work to enterprise planning in one workspace.

Obzervr

  • Mobile app for field technicians with offline capability
  • Supervisor portal for managing frontline operations
  • Digital work orders and safety forms
  • ERP and CMMS integrations for maintenance data
  • Exception-based alerts for hazards and critical controls

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for cross-team collaboration
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for operations visibility
  • Custom Fields for equipment data, compliance tracking, and cost management
  • 100+ automations to trigger alerts and sync work orders
  • Offline Mode syncs tasks and notes when connectivity returns
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why operations teams choose ClickUp over Obzervr

ClickUp brings field work, safety compliance, and strategic planning into one platform. Eliminate tool sprawl and give every team member visibility.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Obzervr

Work Management
Digital work orders with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for preventive maintenance
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Mobile & Field Work
Offline Mode for field technicians
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Voice-to-text for hands-free data entry
Safety & Compliance
Custom Forms for safety checks and inspections
Mandatory safety checks in work orders
Real-time hazard alerts and notifications
Proofing for annotating safety images and videos
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Collaborative Docs for procedures and SOPs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps for team meetings
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for project scheduling
Native time tracking with reporting
Customization & Automation
Custom Fields for equipment and compliance data
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom statuses for any workflow
AI Features
AI writing assistant for work orders and reports
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Integrations
ERP and CMMS integrations
Zoom integration for video meetings
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT