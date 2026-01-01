ClickUp
Obzervr
Digital work orders with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for preventive maintenance
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Offline Mode for field technicians
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Voice-to-text for hands-free data entry
Custom Forms for safety checks and inspections
Mandatory safety checks in work orders
Real-time hazard alerts and notifications
Proofing for annotating safety images and videos
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Collaborative Docs for procedures and SOPs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps for team meetings
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for project scheduling
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields for equipment and compliance data
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom statuses for any workflow
AI writing assistant for work orders and reports
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
ERP and CMMS integrations
Zoom integration for video meetings
Free Forever plan with unlimited users