The #1 Nrby Alternative

Nrby predicts network issues. ClickUp prevents work chaos.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute faster without switching between fragmented tools or paying for enterprise licenses.
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Built for teams who ship work, not just monitor it

ClickUp vs Nrby

Nrby optimizes network operations. ClickUp optimizes how your entire team plans, collaborates, and delivers.

Nrby

  • Specialized for network operations and predictive analytics
  • Limited to operational monitoring and data visualization
  • Requires $999/month base plan for single Smart Solution
  • Focused on IT infrastructure, not cross-functional team collaboration
  • Designed for network engineers, not general project teams

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for every workflow
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual handoffs and repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with offline mode for low-connectivity environments
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Nrby for project execution

ClickUp delivers the task management, collaboration surfaces, and automation depth that cross-functional teams need to ship work without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Nrby

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses, assignees, and due dates
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table)
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and checklists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards with widgets and charts
Native time tracking with reporting
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Affordable paid plans for advanced features
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