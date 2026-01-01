ClickUp
Nrby
Task management with statuses, assignees, and due dates
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table)
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and checklists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards with widgets and charts
Native time tracking with reporting
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Affordable paid plans for advanced features