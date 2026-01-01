ClickUp
Nozbe
Unlimited projects
Unlimited tasks and members
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat
Task comments and communication
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
Custom Fields with Formula support
Project templates
Offline Mode
Cross-platform apps