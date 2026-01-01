The #1 Nozbe Alternative

Nozbe organizes tasks. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching tools or hitting project limits.
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ClickUp vs Nozbe

Nozbe caps projects and features behind paid tiers. ClickUp gives unlimited tasks, members, and collaboration surfaces on Free Forever.

Nozbe

  • Free plan limited to 3 active projects
  • Task comments replace separate messaging apps
  • Calendar and Activity views for task scheduling
  • Project templates limited to 3 on Free plan
  • Time tracking available only on Premium and Business plans

ClickUp

  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations and Formula Fields for advanced workflows
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when projects aren't capped?

ClickUp scales from startup to enterprise with unlimited tasks, advanced views, and native collaboration surfaces. No project limits or forced upgrades.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Nozbe

Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited projects
Unlimited tasks and members
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Task comments and communication
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI & Automation
Automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Goals & Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
Customization
Custom Fields with Formula support
Project templates
Platform & Offline Access
Offline Mode
Cross-platform apps
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT