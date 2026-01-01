ClickUp
Novo Solutions
Mobile work order creation and updates
Work order cost tracking
Photo documentation on work orders
Custom work order forms
Recurring work orders
Asset tracking with geo-location
Preventative maintenance scheduling
Asset maintenance history
Field asset cataloging
Public request submission portal
Multi-channel request intake
Automated request notifications
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Visual collaboration (Whiteboards)
Video meetings
Screen recording
Custom Dashboards
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Free Forever plan
Transparent public pricing