The #1 Novo Solutions Alternative

Novo Solutions tracks assets. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites work orders, asset tracking, docs, and real-time collaboration so field teams and office staff work from one platform without paperwork delays.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Work smarter, not harder

ClickUp vs Novo Solutions

Novo Solutions specializes in asset management for municipalities. ClickUp delivers the same capabilities plus tasks, docs, chat, and automation for any team.

Novo Solutions

  • Specialized for municipal asset and work order management
  • Separate modules for different departments and workflows
  • Mobile app requires connectivity for real-time sync
  • Custom forms need implementation support
  • Pricing and plan details not publicly available

ClickUp

  • Native work orders, asset tracking, and preventative maintenance scheduling
  • Collaborative Docs, Whiteboards, and real-time Chat in one workspace
  • Offline Mode syncs field updates automatically when online
  • Custom Fields capture geo-location, costs, and asset details
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over Novo Solutions

ClickUp provides work order management, asset tracking, and preventative maintenance plus native docs, chat, and automation. Eliminate tool sprawl and paperwork delays with one converged workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Novo Solutions

Work Order Management
Mobile work order creation and updates
Work order cost tracking
Photo documentation on work orders
Custom work order forms
Recurring work orders
Asset Management
Asset tracking with geo-location
Preventative maintenance scheduling
Asset maintenance history
Field asset cataloging
Citizen Request Management
Public request submission portal
Multi-channel request intake
Automated request notifications
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Visual collaboration (Whiteboards)
Video meetings
Screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Transparent public pricing
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT