The #1 Nosto Alternative

Nosto personalizes commerce. ClickUp unifies work.

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking together so teams ship campaigns faster without juggling separate tools for planning, execution, and reporting.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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One workspace for commerce teams

ClickUp vs Nosto

Stop paying for point solutions that only solve one piece of the puzzle. ClickUp connects strategy to execution in one platform.

Nosto

  • Commerce personalization and merchandising only
  • No native project management or task tracking
  • Limited to ecommerce use cases
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for full features
  • Requires separate tools for planning and execution

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheets
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Nosto?

ClickUp unifies project management, docs, goals, and time tracking so commerce teams plan campaigns, execute launches, and track performance without switching between tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Nosto

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for campaign cycles
Timeline (Gantt) view for campaign planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team communication
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Assigned comments and @mentions
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Time tracking reports and timesheets
Timesheet approvals
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Automatic progress rollup from tasks
Automation & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Customization & Views
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, etc.)
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
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