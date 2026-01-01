ClickUp
Nosto
Task management with statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for campaign cycles
Timeline (Gantt) view for campaign planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Real-time Chat for team communication
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Assigned comments and @mentions
Native time tracking on tasks
Time tracking reports and timesheets
Timesheet approvals
Goal tracking with task linking
Automatic progress rollup from tasks
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, etc.)
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration