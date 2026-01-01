ClickUp
Nintex Process Platform
Visual automation builder
Multi-step approval workflows
Cross-department process orchestration
Conditional logic and branching
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Process mapping and documentation
Connected Search across apps
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Agents for autonomous workflows
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Offline Mode for remote work
No mandatory login for core features
1,000+ app integrations
Microsoft 365 integration
Salesforce integration
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
Transparent pricing without enterprise quotes