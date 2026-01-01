The #1 Nintex Process Platform Alternative

Nintex orchestrates workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute processes without expensive licenses or complex orchestration layers.
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ClickUp vs Nintex Process Platform

Stop paying enterprise prices for workflow engines. ClickUp automates work across departments without the complexity or cost.

Nintex Process Platform

  • Separate tools for workflows, forms, and process mapping
  • Enterprise pricing with complex licensing models
  • Requires low-code expertise for advanced workflows
  • Heavy governance layers slow down iteration
  • Limited offline functionality for remote teams

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations with visual triggers and dependencies
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration without forced logins
  • Works offline; syncs when you reconnect
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Nintex

ClickUp delivers workflow automation, process documentation, and team collaboration without enterprise complexity. Automate approvals, track progress, and ship faster on plans that scale with your team.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Nintex Process Platform

Workflow Automation
Visual automation builder
Multi-step approval workflows
Cross-department process orchestration
Conditional logic and branching
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Process mapping and documentation
Connected Search across apps
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Agents for autonomous workflows
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for remote work
No mandatory login for core features
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Microsoft 365 integration
Salesforce integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
Transparent pricing without enterprise quotes
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