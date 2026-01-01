ClickUp
Nimble
Custom Fields for contact data
Contact segmentation and tagging
Task relationships and dependencies
Unlimited contacts
Timeline (Gantt) view for campaign planning
Workload view for team capacity
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Sales workflow automations
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for brainstorming
SyncUps for team meetings
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Formula Fields for custom calculations
Free Forever plan