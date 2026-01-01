The #1 Nimble Alternative

Nimble tracks contacts. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites CRM, project management, and team collaboration so you can manage leads, execute campaigns, and ship work without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Nimble

Nimble focuses on contact management. ClickUp delivers an all-in-one workspace for CRM, projects, and collaboration.

Nimble

  • Contact management with social CRM integration
  • Limited to 25,000 contacts on base plan
  • Email tracking and group messaging require paid plan
  • Separate tools needed for project management and collaboration
  • No native automation for sales workflows

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Email, Phone, Location, Formula, Progress)
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to trigger follow-ups and update deal stages
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Table views for pipeline visibility
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Nimble?

ClickUp combines CRM, project management, and team collaboration in one workspace. Manage leads, track deals, execute campaigns, and ship work without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Nimble

Contact & Lead Management
Custom Fields for contact data
Contact segmentation and tagging
Task relationships and dependencies
Unlimited contacts
Project Management & Execution
Timeline (Gantt) view for campaign planning
Workload view for team capacity
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Automation & AI
Sales workflow automations
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for brainstorming
SyncUps for team meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Formula Fields for custom calculations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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