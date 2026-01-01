ClickUp
NiceJob
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Custom Fields for client data (15+ types including Formula, Phone, Email)
Native time tracking with reporting
Client collaboration with granular guest permissions
Real-time Chat for team and client conversations
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Assign comments as action items
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
1,000+ integrations including CRMs and field service platforms
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members