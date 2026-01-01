The #1 NiceJob Alternative

NiceJob automates reviews. ClickUp automates everything.

ClickUp unites client projects, review campaigns, and team workflows in one workspace so agencies and service businesses eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster.
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ClickUp vs NiceJob

NiceJob focuses on reputation marketing. ClickUp manages the entire client lifecycle from intake to delivery.

NiceJob

  • Reputation marketing and review automation only
  • No project management or task tracking capabilities
  • Requires separate tools for client work and team collaboration
  • Limited to review collection and social media posting
  • Paid plans required for SMS requests and advanced features

ClickUp

  • Manage client projects, campaigns, and reviews in one workspace
  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals without add-ons
  • 100 automation executions per month on Free plan
  • Custom Dashboards to track campaign performance and client health
  • 1,000+ integrations including CRMs and field service platforms
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Why teams choose ClickUp over NiceJob

ClickUp consolidates client management, project execution, and marketing automation so service businesses run leaner without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

NiceJob

Client & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Custom Fields for client data (15+ types including Formula, Phone, Email)
Native time tracking with reporting
Client collaboration with granular guest permissions
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team and client conversations
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Assign comments as action items
Automation & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Integrations & Connectivity
1,000+ integrations including CRMs and field service platforms
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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