ClickUp
Next Matter
Visual workflow builder
Conditional logic and branching
Multi-level approvals
Performance with large datasets
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized view types
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Offline Mode
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
1,000+ app integrations
Public API access
Free Forever plan
Flexible pricing for small teams