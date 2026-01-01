The #1 Next Matter Alternative

Next Matter automates workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute processes without performance lags or enterprise-only pricing.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Next Matter

Next Matter locks workflow automation behind enterprise plans. ClickUp delivers powerful automations, custom fields, and real-time collaboration on accessible pricing.

Next Matter

  • Enterprise-only pricing with no free tier
  • Workflow automation requires paid plans
  • Performance issues with large collections reported by users
  • Steep learning curve for advanced use cases
  • Limited to workflow automation; no native docs or chat

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations with conditional logic on paid plans
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Formula Fields and 15+ Custom Field types for dynamic workflows
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Next Matter?

ClickUp combines workflow automation, task management, docs, and real-time collaboration in one platform. Build custom processes without enterprise pricing or performance bottlenecks.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Next Matter

Workflow Design & Automation
Visual workflow builder
Conditional logic and branching
Multi-level approvals
Performance with large datasets
Tasks & Project Management
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized view types
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Offline Mode
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Public API access
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Flexible pricing for small teams
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