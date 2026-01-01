ClickUp
NeuralText
SERP analysis and keyword research
AI content brief generator
Collaborative Docs for content creation
Custom Fields for SEO tracking
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks for content schedules
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments and @mentions
Flexible guest permissions
Proofing for content review
AI writing assistance
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Workload view for capacity planning
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on free plan