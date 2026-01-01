ClickUp
NetHunt CRM
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Sales pipeline management
Automated lead distribution
Email tracking and campaigns
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (native video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Sales performance reports
Free Forever plan