The #1 NetHunt CRM Alternative

NetHunt lives in Gmail. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites CRM, project delivery, docs, and automation so sales and operations work from one platform—not scattered across Gmail tabs and separate tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Close deals and ship work in one workspace

ClickUp vs NetHunt CRM

NetHunt keeps sales in Gmail. ClickUp connects sales pipelines to project execution, goals, and team collaboration without switching tools.

NetHunt CRM

  • Gmail-focused CRM with limited project management
  • Separate tools needed for docs, whiteboards, and team collaboration
  • Workflow automations capped by plan tier (50-80 workflows)
  • Basic pipeline views; no Gantt or workload planning
  • Free plan unavailable; paid tiers required for core features

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Phone, Email, Money, Progress)
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automation triggers for sales and project workflows
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Table views for capacity planning
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can ClickUp do that NetHunt CRM can't?

ClickUp combines CRM, project management, and collaboration so sales and delivery teams work from one platform. Track deals, automate follow-ups, and ship projects without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

NetHunt CRM

CRM & Sales Management
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Sales pipeline management
Automated lead distribution
Email tracking and campaigns
Project Management & Execution
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (native video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Sales performance reports
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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