The #1 NetDocuments Alternative

NetDocuments stores files. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites documents, tasks, goals, and time tracking so legal teams execute faster without switching between storage and project tools.
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ClickUp vs NetDocuments

NetDocuments manages files. ClickUp connects documents to execution so teams deliver outcomes, not just organized folders.

NetDocuments

  • Document storage without integrated task management
  • Limited views focused on file organization
  • Workflow automation requires custom builds
  • Search limited to NetDocuments repository
  • Paid plans required for core collaboration features

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, goals, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive and Salesforce
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over NetDocuments

ClickUp connects documents to tasks, goals, and timelines so legal teams execute work instead of just storing files. Automate routine processes and track progress without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

NetDocuments

Document & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control and history
AI-powered search across connected apps
Annotate PDFs and images with Proofing
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Integrations
Microsoft Teams integration
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT