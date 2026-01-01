ClickUp
NetDocuments
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control and history
AI-powered search across connected apps
Annotate PDFs and images with Proofing
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Microsoft Teams integration
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan