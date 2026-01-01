ClickUp
Netcontent
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document version control and audit trails
File attachments in tasks and Docs
Document search and retrieval
Custom approval workflows
Automated task routing and assignment
Performance with large workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
Proofing for annotating files
Native integrations with 1,000+ apps
Zapier for custom workflows
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
No mandatory login for basic use