ClickUp
Needl.ai
AI writing assistance for reports and summaries
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automation (100+ triggers and actions)
AI agents for specialized workflows
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Money)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with nested pages and task linking
Searchable knowledge base with tagging
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Real-time Chat with task creation from messages
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with live data
Automated report generation and scheduling
Real-time alerts and notifications
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Free Forever plan