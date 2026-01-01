ClickUp
nCore HR
AI writing assistant for job descriptions and communications
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI meeting notes and summaries
AI automation agents
Custom hiring workflows and approval chains
15+ specialized views (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Video meetings with screen recording
Proofing for annotating resumes and portfolios
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for team capacity planning
Timesheet approvals
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app with full task management
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members