ClickUp
NC-Vision
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom statuses
Requires custom application development
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Calendar view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistance
Requires custom AI model deployment
No-code automations
Requires custom development
Connected Search across tools
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Requires custom application development
Native integrations
Requires custom integration development
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan
Enterprise licensing required
No technical expertise required
Requires coding and technical knowledge