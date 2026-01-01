ClickUp
Napta
Workload view for team capacity planning
Custom Fields for skills tracking
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Formula Fields for budget and margin calculations
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, etc.)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assigned comments and @mentions
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Autopilot Agents for autonomous task execution
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members