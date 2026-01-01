The #1 Napta Alternative

Napta plans resources. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or waiting weeks for deployment.
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ClickUp vs Napta

Napta specializes in resource allocation. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with tasks, docs, chat, and AI in one workspace.

Napta

  • Resource allocation focus; limited task management depth
  • Requires 5-week deployment for custom KPI configuration
  • Skills matrix and AI matching for staffing workflows
  • Designed for professional services firms and consulting teams
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for full feature access

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Mind Map views for capacity planning
  • Formula Fields calculate budgets, margins, and utilization rates automatically
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions to eliminate manual processes
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Napta?

ClickUp delivers resource planning plus end-to-end project execution. Track skills, allocate capacity, and ship work without switching tools or waiting weeks for setup.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Napta

Resource Management & Planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Custom Fields for skills tracking
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Formula Fields for budget and margin calculations
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, etc.)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assigned comments and @mentions
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Autopilot Agents for autonomous task execution
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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