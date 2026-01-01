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Nakisa Workforce Planning
Interactive org charts
Scenario modeling and what-if analysis
Historical org chart tracking
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
15+ view types
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Offline Mode
Custom Dashboards
Pre-built HR dashboards
Formula Fields for calculations
AI-powered search
100+ automations
AI writing assistance
Goals with task linking
Native time tracking
Native ERP/HCM integrations
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan