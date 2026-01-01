ClickUp
Naaloo
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat with task integration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Performance tracking system
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Formula Fields for calculations
Zoom integration
Slack and Microsoft Teams integration
Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive integration