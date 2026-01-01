The #1 Naaloo Alternative

Naaloo manages HR. ClickUp runs the whole operation.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so HR teams coordinate hiring, onboarding, and performance without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Naaloo

Naaloo focuses on HR administration. ClickUp connects HR workflows to company-wide projects, goals, and communication.

Naaloo

  • HR-focused platform for payroll and personnel
  • Time tracking integrates with payroll only
  • Administrative automation for HR tasks
  • Performance tracking separate from execution
  • Requires paid plan for full features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with detailed reporting
  • 100+ automations for onboarding and approvals
  • Goals link directly to tasks with auto-rollup
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Naaloo

ClickUp connects HR workflows to company-wide execution with tasks, docs, goals, and automations in one platform. Coordinate hiring, track performance, and automate approvals without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Naaloo

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task integration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals & Performance
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Performance tracking system
Automations & AI
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Formula Fields for calculations
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack and Microsoft Teams integration
Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive integration
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