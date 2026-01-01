The #1 n8n Alternative

n8n automates workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams ship faster without switching between workflow builders and project tools.
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ClickUp vs n8n

n8n excels at technical workflow automation but lacks project management surfaces. ClickUp combines both in one workspace.

n8n

  • Workflow automation without project management surfaces
  • Requires technical knowledge for custom code execution
  • Limited collaboration features for non-technical teams
  • Primarily visual workflow editor and integrations
  • Execution-based pricing can become unpredictable

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, goals, and chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automation triggers without coding required
  • Real-time collaboration with comments and @mentions
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Unlimited users and workflows on Free Forever plan
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Why teams choose ClickUp over n8n

ClickUp combines workflow automation with project management, docs, and goals so technical and non-technical teams collaborate without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

n8n.io

Workflow Building & Automation
Pre-built automation templates
No-code automation builder
Custom code execution
Unlimited workflows
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Timeline, Gantt)
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload and capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
AI-powered workflow building
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Workflow performance insights
Integrations
Native app integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
Predictable pricing model
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