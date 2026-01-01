ClickUp
n8n.io
Pre-built automation templates
No-code automation builder
Custom code execution
Unlimited workflows
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Timeline, Gantt)
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload and capacity planning
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI writing assistant
AI-powered workflow building
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Workflow performance insights
Native app integrations
Free plan with unlimited users
Predictable pricing model