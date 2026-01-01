The #1 MYPACKBRAIN Alternative

MYPACKBRAIN designs packaging. ClickUp ships it.

ClickUp unites packaging projects, approvals, assets, and timelines so creative teams collaborate faster without switching between design tools and project trackers.
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ClickUp vs MYPACKBRAIN

MYPACKBRAIN specializes in artwork automation. ClickUp connects the entire packaging workflow from concept to delivery.

MYPACKBRAIN

  • Specialized for packaging artwork automation
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • Separate tools needed for chat and collaboration
  • No native time tracking or resource planning
  • Focused on design output, not end-to-end workflow

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs directly
  • Multi-stakeholder approvals with assigned comments
  • Native time tracking with reporting across projects
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Dashboards
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with MYPACKBRAIN?

ClickUp brings packaging projects, creative reviews, brand assets, and team collaboration into one workspace so you ship faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

MYPACKBRAIN

Design Management & Proofing
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs with Proofing
Version history tracking
Multi-stakeholder approval workflows
Screen recording with Clip
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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