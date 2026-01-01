ClickUp
MYPACKBRAIN
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs with Proofing
Version history tracking
Multi-stakeholder approval workflows
Screen recording with Clip
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members