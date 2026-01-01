ClickUp
MuleSoft Anypoint Platform
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for development pipelines
Custom statuses for deployment stages
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs for API specifications
Connected Search across platform and apps
Proofing for annotating technical diagrams
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
ClickUp Brain for writing assistance
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Internet dependency disrupts workflows
Handles large data sets without lag
Performance degrades with large collections
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Requires expensive enterprise licenses
No mandatory login for basic features
Mandatory login required