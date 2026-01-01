The #1 Mria CRM Alternative

Mria CRM lives in Jira. ClickUp brings work together.

ClickUp unites CRM pipelines, project delivery, and team collaboration in one workspace so sales and delivery teams stay aligned without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Mria CRM

Mria CRM keeps sales in Jira. ClickUp connects leads, deals, projects, and communication so teams move faster.

Mria CRM

  • CRM modules built inside Jira; requires separate tools for docs and communication
  • Kanban board and table views; limited visualization options
  • Custom fields available but no formula calculations for revenue analytics
  • Calendar integration for meetings; no native video calls or time tracking
  • Leads convert to deals but can't exist in multiple pipelines simultaneously

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Board, Timeline, Table, and Workload for pipeline visibility
  • Custom Fields with Formula calculations for deal value and revenue tracking
  • Native time tracking and SyncUps for customer calls; no integrations needed
  • Tasks in Multiple Lists for leads that appear in both qualification and active pipelines
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can ClickUp do that Mria CRM can't?

ClickUp delivers CRM, project management, and collaboration in one platform. Manage leads, track deals, and ship work without switching between Jira and external tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Mria CRM

CRM & Pipeline Management
Lead and deal management
Contact and company records
Custom pipeline stages
Tasks in multiple pipelines
Leads convert to deals but can't exist in multiple pipelines
Formula Fields for revenue calculations
Custom fields available but no formula calculations
Views & Visualization
Board view for pipeline stages
Table view for bulk updates
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Requires separate communication tools
Collaborative Docs
Requires separate documentation tools
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Calendar integration only; no native video calls
Screen recording
Time Tracking & Activity
Native time tracking
No native time tracking
Activity timeline
Activity tracking available on leads and deals
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search
Automations
No automation capabilities mentioned
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Main Dashboard planned; limited customization
Pipeline analytics
Sales reporting and product revenue analytics planned
Integrations
Jira integration
Built on Jira; native issue linking
Gmail integration
Send emails from CRM and view email history
Zoom integration
Pricing
Free plan with unlimited users
Free for teams up to 10 users; paid plans required for larger teams
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