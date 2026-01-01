ClickUp
Mria CRM
Lead and deal management
Contact and company records
Custom pipeline stages
Tasks in multiple pipelines
Leads convert to deals but can't exist in multiple pipelines
Formula Fields for revenue calculations
Custom fields available but no formula calculations
Board view for pipeline stages
Table view for bulk updates
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Requires separate communication tools
Collaborative Docs
Requires separate documentation tools
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Calendar integration only; no native video calls
Screen recording
Native time tracking
No native time tracking
Activity timeline
Activity tracking available on leads and deals
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search
Automations
No automation capabilities mentioned
Custom Dashboards
Main Dashboard planned; limited customization
Pipeline analytics
Sales reporting and product revenue analytics planned
Jira integration
Built on Jira; native issue linking
Gmail integration
Send emails from CRM and view email history
Zoom integration
Free plan with unlimited users
Free for teams up to 10 users; paid plans required for larger teams