The #1 mpro5 Alternative

mpro5 digitizes checklists. ClickUp runs operations.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, dashboards, and automations so field teams execute faster without juggling disconnected workflows.
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Built for operations teams

ClickUp vs mpro5

mpro5 specializes in mobile checklists and inspections. ClickUp delivers end-to-end operations management with native collaboration.

mpro5

  • Mobile-first checklists and inspections
  • Limited to 1 dashboard on Standard plan
  • Basic task tracking (1 level) on Standard tier
  • Advanced features locked behind Enterprise pricing
  • Requires managed service for implementation

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Calendar
  • 100+ automations with custom triggers and actions
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time dashboards with 50+ card types
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why operations teams choose ClickUp over mpro5

ClickUp combines task management, real-time collaboration, and advanced reporting so distributed teams coordinate work without switching between mobile apps and desktop platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

mpro5

Task Management & Workflows
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multi-level task hierarchy
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Calendar view
Table view
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Real-time reporting
Advanced analytics
Time Tracking & Compliance
Native time tracking
Digital audit trails
Photo attachments with annotations
Integrations
Native integrations
API access
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing
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