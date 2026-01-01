ClickUp
mpro5
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multi-level task hierarchy
Tasks in Multiple Lists
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Calendar view
Table view
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Real-time reporting
Advanced analytics
Native time tracking
Digital audit trails
Photo attachments with annotations
Native integrations
API access
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing