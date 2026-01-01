ClickUp
Motadata ServiceOps
Custom task statuses for service workflows
Automated ticket routing and assignment
SLA tracking and alerts
Multi-channel ticket intake
Custom Fields for asset inventory
Asset relationship mapping
Contract and license management
Geolocation tracking for assets
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for knowledge base
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments and action items
Timeline view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view for spreadsheet-style work
Mind Map view for visual organization
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards for reporting
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app for technicians and requesters
Free Forever plan with unlimited users