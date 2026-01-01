The #1 Motadata ServiceOps Alternative

ServiceOps tracks tickets. ClickUp delivers solutions.

ClickUp unites service desk workflows, asset tracking, and team collaboration in one workspace so IT teams resolve issues faster without tool sprawl.
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IT service management without the complexity

ClickUp vs Motadata ServiceOps

ServiceOps requires specialized ITSM knowledge and separate tools for collaboration. ClickUp brings everything together.

Motadata ServiceOps

  • ITIL-focused platform with steep learning curve
  • Requires separate tools for docs and real-time collaboration
  • Limited customization outside ITSM workflows
  • Internet dependency for syncing and team workspaces
  • Complex setup for non-technical teams

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ Custom Field types for asset tracking and service requests
  • 100+ automations for ticket routing and SLA alerts
  • Timeline and Workload views optimize technician capacity
  • Works offline with tasks, reminders, and notes
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Motadata ServiceOps?

ClickUp combines service desk management, asset tracking, and team collaboration in one customizable workspace. Automate ticket workflows, track SLAs, and keep teams aligned without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Motadata ServiceOps

Service Desk & Ticket Management
Custom task statuses for service workflows
Automated ticket routing and assignment
SLA tracking and alerts
Multi-channel ticket intake
Asset Management & Tracking
Custom Fields for asset inventory
Asset relationship mapping
Contract and license management
Geolocation tracking for assets
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for knowledge base
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments and action items
Views & Workload Management
Timeline view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view for spreadsheet-style work
Mind Map view for visual organization
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards for reporting
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app for technicians and requesters
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
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