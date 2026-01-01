The #1 MonkeyLMS Alternative

MonkeyLMS stores knowledge. ClickUp puts it to work.

ClickUp unites training, tasks, docs, and progress tracking so teams learn and execute without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs MonkeyLMS

MonkeyLMS organizes lessons. ClickUp connects learning to real work so teams ship faster.

MonkeyLMS

  • Separate LMS platform disconnected from daily work
  • Manual tracking of training progress and completion
  • No native task management or project workflows
  • Limited collaboration beyond course content
  • Single pricing tier with all features bundled

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • Track training completion with Custom Fields and automations
  • Assign learning tasks with dependencies and due dates
  • Real-time Chat and SyncUps for team collaboration
  • Free plan includes unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with MonkeyLMS?

ClickUp consolidates training management, task execution, and team collaboration so you stop switching between learning platforms and work tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

MonkeyLMS

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed videos, images, and files in content
Connected Search across all content
Wikis with nested pages and templates
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields for tracking (15+ types)
Native time tracking with reporting
Learning Management
Course creation and lesson management
Quizzes and assessments
Progress tracking and completion reporting
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT