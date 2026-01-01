ClickUp
MonkeyLMS
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed videos, images, and files in content
Connected Search across all content
Wikis with nested pages and templates
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields for tracking (15+ types)
Native time tracking with reporting
Course creation and lesson management
Quizzes and assessments
Progress tracking and completion reporting
AI writing assistant and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat with channels
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Workload view for capacity planning