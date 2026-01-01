The #1 Monkedo Alternative

Monkedo automates workflows. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or building custom workflows for basic project management.
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ClickUp vs Monkedo

Monkedo automates app connections. ClickUp replaces the apps entirely with native tasks, docs, chat, and dashboards in one workspace.

Monkedo

  • Automation platform connecting 400+ apps; no native project management
  • Visual workflow builder for complex automations; steep learning curve
  • Requires external tools for tasks, docs, and team collaboration
  • Automation-action limits on all plans; paid components consume actions
  • No native goal tracking or project visibility features

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for project visibility
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting; no integrations needed
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; basic automations on Free plan
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Monkedo

Monkedo automates workflows between apps. ClickUp eliminates the need for multiple apps by uniting tasks, docs, chat, goals, and dashboards in one converged workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Monkedo

Workflow Builder & Automations
Pre-built automation templates
Visual drag-and-drop automation builder
Conditional logic and branching workflows
Test mode for automation debugging
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into the workspace
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Goals & Reporting
Native goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Data Management
Built-in database with Data Table
Persistent Value Store for reusable variables
Integrations
1,000+ integrations via Zapier, Make, and native connections
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Unlimited team members with no per-user fees
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