ClickUp
Monkedo
Pre-built automation templates
Visual drag-and-drop automation builder
Conditional logic and branching workflows
Test mode for automation debugging
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Real-time Chat built into the workspace
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Native goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Built-in database with Data Table
Persistent Value Store for reusable variables
1,000+ integrations via Zapier, Make, and native connections
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Unlimited team members with no per-user fees