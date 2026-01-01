The #1 Mokapen Alternative

Mokapen manages pipelines. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, CRM, and reporting so teams execute faster without juggling disconnected tools or hitting feature walls.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Scale beyond basic pipelines

ClickUp vs Mokapen

Mokapen offers simple pipelines and forms. ClickUp delivers enterprise-grade project management, automation, and AI without the complexity.

Mokapen

  • Basic task cards and Kanban boards
  • Limited views (Calendar, Kanban, Gantt)
  • Simple automations with basic triggers
  • Pipeline-focused CRM with manual reporting
  • Uncomfortable CRM integration and monotonous data conversion

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations with advanced triggers and actions
  • Customizable CRM with Formula Fields and sales reporting
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and 1,000+ integrated apps
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build with ClickUp that Mokapen can't handle?

ClickUp scales from startup to enterprise with advanced task management, native time tracking, and AI-powered workflows. Mokapen's pipeline-first approach struggles with complex processes and thorough reporting.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Mokapen

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks with advanced schedules
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Maps for visual planning
Sales & CRM
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
Advanced sales performance reporting
Multiple sales pipelines
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp Brain (AI writing and task assistance)
Connected Search across apps
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
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