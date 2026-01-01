ClickUp
Mokapen
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks with advanced schedules
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Maps for visual planning
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
Advanced sales performance reporting
Multiple sales pipelines
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp Brain (AI writing and task assistance)
Connected Search across apps
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
1,000+ native integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited users